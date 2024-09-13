North Korea releases images of uranium enrichment facility

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — North Korea released images of its uranium enrichment facility for the first time on Friday, showing leader Kim Jong Un touring it as he called for more centrifuges to boost his nuclear arsenal.

The country, which conducted its first nuclear test in 2006 and is under rafts of United Nations (UN) sanctions for its banned weapons programs, has never publicly disclosed details of its uranium enrichment facility.

Such facilities produce highly enriched uranium — which is needed to produce nuclear warheads — by spinning the material in centrifuges at high speeds.

Kim toured the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the “production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, without giving the location of the facility or the date of the visit.

Kim “stressed the need to further augment the number of centrifuges in order to exponentially increase the nuclear weapons for self-defense,” state media reported, publishing images of Kim inspecting rows of centrifuges.

The North Korean leader urged the facility to “push forward the introduction of a new-type centrifuge... so as to further strengthen the foundation for producing weapon-grade nuclear materials.”

Kim also “stressed the need to set a higher long-term goal in producing nuclear materials necessary,” added KCNA.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs are banned by UN sanctions, but the country has long flouted the restrictions, thanks in part to support from allies Russia and China.