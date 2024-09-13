Global elite list includes SM units

SM Investments Corporation, SM Prime Holdings, and China Banking Corporation were considered among the World’s Best Companies for 2024, based on TIME Magazine and Statista listing showed.

This accolade underscores the group’s focus and exceptional performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability.

SM Investments president and chief executive officer Frederic DyBuncio explained “we are grateful to be part of the list of the world’s best companies as it reflects our group’s collective commitment to responsible and inclusive development. It also highlights our dedication to creating shared value for all stakeholders while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the enterprise.”

SM continues to drive socio-economic growth, having created over 131,000 jobs and supported more than 100,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to date.

Proactive environment mgm’t

The company is also proactive in managing its environmental impact. In 2023, Philippine Geothermal Production Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary, achieved a steam output of 2,604.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh). SM has also planted 2.65 million trees and seedlings, protected 24 hectares of mangroves and installed 23.3 megawatts peak (MWp) of solar panels across its malls.

The “World’s Best Companies 2024” ranking is the result of a comprehensive analysis to identify top-performing companies worldwide. The study evaluates companies across three primary dimensions: Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth and Sustainability.

Employee satisfaction was assessed through surveys conducted in over 50 countries, with data from approximately 170,000 participants. Revenue growth was measured for companies with revenues of at least $100 million in 2023, reflecting positive growth from 2021 to 2023. Sustainability evaluations were based on Environmental, Social and Governance data from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted research.