Fnatic ONIC PH secures first Playoffs spot with win over Team Liquid PH

Fnatic ONIC PH players
Fnatic ONIC PH Photo by Moonton Games
Fnatic ONIC PH secured the first Playoffs spot in MPL Season 14 following yet another victory over Team Liquid PH on Week 5, Day 1 of the regular season, this Friday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Spearheaded by head coach Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin; Kelra, Brusko, Kirk, K1ngkong, and Super Frince scored their eighth straight victory by way of a 2-0 sweep over former world champion Team Liquid PH, to book their spot in the next stage of the tournament.

"We still have a long season. Again, we just want to take it one day at a time. It does not matter if we are Playoffs secured because it does not mean we are the champion. The job is not done," YnoT stressed after the match.

Omega and Blacklist International also saw action earlier today, where the former triumphed by 2-1. The win improved Omega's standing to 5-3 while Blacklist International dropped to 1-7.

