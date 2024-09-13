Beermen grab 3rd straight win behind Adams' 49

Jordan Adams returned with a bang after dropping 49 points in San Miguel Beer’s dominating, 139-127, win over listless Phoenix to enhance its playoffs bid in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Adams, who was reactivated from the reserve list after being replaced by Sheldon Mac for one game, was efficient from the floor hitting 16-of-27 field goals to power the Beermen to their third straight win for a 5-2 win-loss record.

“The most important thing is we got the win. I just want to go out there and play hard to get the win for my team and my teammates,” said Adams, who had a perfect 2-of-2 from the four-point area.

The Beermen’s original reinforcement also grabbed 11 rebounds in the league's highest-scoring game in over two seasons.

CJ Perez had 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds and June Mar Fajardo finished with a double-double of 22 points in a perfect 10-for-10 shooting and 11 boards.

Marcio Lassiter inched closer to tying the all-time record in three-pointers made after sinking five triples in his 16-point outing. Lassiter swished in his last trey with 41 seconds left for a 139-125 count.

He is now three treys shy from breaking PBA’s legendary sniper Jimmy Alapag’s 1,260 triples made.

San Miguel started to pull away in the third quarter after trailing 43-48 in the second period, building a 16-point separation, 94-78.

It ballooned to 108-88 after a Don Trollano triple with 10:53 left in the fourth.

Brandone Francis tried to rally the Fuel Masters back after sinking a triple to trim down their deficit to 120-106 with 5:50 left.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent brought Lassiter, Fajardo and Perez back from the bench to restore order and send Phoenix reeling to its seventh defeat in as many games.

Francis scored 48 points on 17-of-26 shooting clip, Jason Perkins had 18 points while Raul Soyud and Ricci Rivero added 12 and 11, respectively.

The Fuel Masters are now on the brink of elimination. They need to win all their remaining three games for a shot at a quarterfinal seat.

Box scores:

SAN MIGUEL (139) --- Adams 49, Perez 23, Fajardo 22, Lassiter 16, Cruz 9, Trollano 8, Romeo 5, Tautuaa 4, Ross 3, Rosales 0, Brondial 0, Manuel 0, Teng 0

PHOENIX (127) --- Francis 48, Perkins 18, Soyud 12, Rivero 11, Muyang 9, Tio 8, Salado 6, Jazul 5, Tuffin 5, Ballungay 3, Alejandro 2, Ular 0, Daves 0, Garcia 0, manganti 0, Verano 0

Quarters: 32-29, 67-55, 103-88, 139-127