TeaM Energy expands Mariwasa solar capacity

TeaM Philippines Energy Corp. (TPEC) has completed the second phase of its solar power expansion for Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc. (MSCI).

The recent addition of a 1.3 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop system brings MSCI’s total renewable supply to 4.4 MW, reinforcing the partnership’s commitment to clean, cost-effective energy.

“We began supplying an additional 1.3 MW of electricity to Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc. (MSCI) last July. This is on top of the 3.1 MW that we have already been generating for them since last year,” TPEC president Tristan Taghoy said on Thursday.

The installation of the additional 1.3 MW of solar capacity at the Mariwasa plant involved the setup of 2,340 solar panels, each with a 550-watt peak (Wp) capacity.

Cost-effective, clean energy

This expands on the 5,702 panels already in place from the first phase of the project, which delivered 3.1 MW of solar power and was completed by TPEC in May 2023.

“Our partnership with MSCI will enable us to supply their plant in Batangas with clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy. We are fully committed to providing energy solutions that support the growth and development of Philippine industries,” Taghoy said.

“This partnership with an industry leader, and manufacturer of world-class products is something we are very excited about,” he added.

Phase 2 of the solar rooftop project, which added 1.3 MW of capacity, was executed under a 25-year Solar Supply Agreement between TPEC and MSCI, mirroring the structure of the 3.1 MW Phase 1 agreement.