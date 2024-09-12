SCUTTLEBUTT

Manna from Apollo

A former Cabinet member revealed that Davao City was favored by officials due to Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed Son of God, for reasons beyond the spiritual.

“Most Cabinet members looked forward to meetings in Davao City because the itinerary included a visit to Pastor Quiboloy, who generously provided a substantial financial bonus that he claimed would cover our expenses while in Mindanao,” the ex-Cabinet member told this writer.

“It was shameful, but Cabinet members eagerly accepted the cash from Quiboloy, as the amount was worth the embarrassment,” the former official added.

Sources indicate that Quiboloy had amassed considerable resources from treasures hidden in the Philippines by the Japanese before the end of World War II.

“The stories circulating in Davao suggest that Quiboloy was one of the top treasure hunters in the country, alongside a very prominent political figure,” said a source from Binugao, Davao City.

A Colonel Nakamura sought refuge in this writer’s home for four days and three nights before his death a few years ago.

During his stay, Nakamura recounted that 67 warships and submarines were loaded with gold bars, diamonds, platinum, and other precious metals stolen from countries invaded during World War II.

Nakamura and his engineer cousin, also a colonel in the Japanese Army, were tasked by Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita with hiding the gold bars. “You cannot easily retrieve our hidden gold bars,” Nakamura told this writer.

Nakamura, an architect by profession, was part of the advance party of the Japanese Imperial Army before their invasion of the Philippines.

“Only wise men can retrieve our hidden gold in the Philippines; we had perfectly designed the tunnels and other areas where we hid our gold bars,” Nakamura said.