SCUTTLEBUTT

Manna from Apollo
A former Cabinet member revealed that Davao City was favored by officials due to Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed Son of God, for reasons beyond the spiritual.
“Most Cabinet members looked forward to meetings in Davao City because the itinerary included a visit to Pastor Quiboloy, who generously provided a substantial financial bonus that he claimed would cover our expenses while in Mindanao,” the ex-Cabinet member told this writer.
“It was shameful, but Cabinet members eagerly accepted the cash from Quiboloy, as the amount was worth the embarrassment,” the former official added.
Sources indicate that Quiboloy had amassed considerable resources from treasures hidden in the Philippines by the Japanese before the end of World War II.
“The stories circulating in Davao suggest that Quiboloy was one of the top treasure hunters in the country, alongside a very prominent political figure,” said a source from Binugao, Davao City.
A Colonel Nakamura sought refuge in this writer’s home for four days and three nights before his death a few years ago.
During his stay, Nakamura recounted that 67 warships and submarines were loaded with gold bars, diamonds, platinum, and other precious metals stolen from countries invaded during World War II.
Nakamura and his engineer cousin, also a colonel in the Japanese Army, were tasked by Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita with hiding the gold bars. “You cannot easily retrieve our hidden gold bars,” Nakamura told this writer.
Nakamura, an architect by profession, was part of the advance party of the Japanese Imperial Army before their invasion of the Philippines.
“Only wise men can retrieve our hidden gold in the Philippines; we had perfectly designed the tunnels and other areas where we hid our gold bars,” Nakamura said.
Fuming Commissioners
Three commissioners — lawyer Javey Paul Francisco, Karlo S. Bello, and McJill Bryant Fernandez — along with Chairperson Emilio Aquino of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), wrote a scathing letter about a 22 August 2024 column by Executive Editor Chito Lozada concerning the underwriting of a planned follow-on offering by DITO CME Holdings Corp.
Titled “SEC’s Slip Shows,” the column raised concerns about the underwriting commitment for the public offering.
The letter criticized information attributed to an SEC insider, accusing them of exaggerating claims of a “heated discussion” among Commission members.
“Considering the gravity of the damage caused by the irresponsible journalism practiced by no less than the executive editor of the Daily Tribune, those responsible must face the legal consequences of their actions,” the SEC letter stated.
“We are currently evaluating all available remedies before the appropriate forums, consistent with the Commission’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the capital market,” the SEC officials said.
“In the meantime, in the best interest of the investing public and other stakeholders in the Philippine capital market, the Commission finds it necessary to correct the falsehoods contained in the opinion.”
The letter also clarified that the effectiveness of the registration statement filed by DITO CME Holdings for its planned follow-on offering (FOO) remains contingent on the company’s compliance with certain conditions and requirements, as well as a final review by the Commission. Until these conditions are met, DITO CME Holdings may not proceed with its FOO.
Regarding the Underwriting Agreement between DITO CME Holdings and BDO Capital, the letter stated that there is no provision allowing BDO Capital to unilaterally withdraw its underwriting commitment if DITO CME Holdings fails to sell or market its shares during the offer period.
The full content of the SEC letter will be published at a later date.