Pinoys have lost passion for learning, says UP prof

A University of the Philippines-Los Baños professor has asserted that today’s students differ significantly from those of the 1980s and 1990s, citing a loss of grit and determination due to the ease of accessing information via the internet.

In an interview on the sidelines of the 1st International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) Philippines Congress at the 2024 Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center on Wednesday, Prof. Greg Tabios Pawilen, PhD, observed that current learners seem to lack the will power and passion to complete their studies.

“Although there should be no direct comparison, as students from different eras face different contexts, I think today’s learners have lost their grit and passion. In our time, we were less privileged and had to work harder to finish our education because we had dreams. Our parents always encouraged us to study hard,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“For now, teachers should work to reignite that passion in students. Sometimes, parents send their children to school just because no one else is available to look after them. Indeed, society’s culture is constantly evolving, which is the only constant in life,” he said.

He noted that parents and students have become materialistic and seek easy solutions, often forgetting the values and meaning behind their actions.

‘Constructivist’

Dr. Pawilen supported the Matatag Curriculum, launched during the term of then Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte, as a significant advancement in the K-12 Basic Education Program. He described it as constructivist, meaning learners build their own knowledge rather than passively receive information from teachers.

“Students might struggle with reading but still have comprehension skills — that’s a different ability. The Department of Education has programs to localize, indigenize, and contextualize education, which helps students, with the aid of teachers. There is a special reading program, and I must give credit to DepEd for that,” he said.

In December 2023, the Philippines ranked in the bottom 10 out of 81 countries in reading comprehension, mathematics, and science, showing minimal improvement from the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) test.

After being ranked the lowest out of 79 participating countries in 2018 in reading comprehension, the country ranked 76th out of 81 countries in 2022.

Reading struggles

Dr. Pawilen emphasized that teachers should also understand the backgrounds of the students struggling with reading.

“The passion for reading should come from both parents and teachers. Reading skills need to be developed across all subjects, including Science and Mathematics. Some students may have poor eyesight, dyslexia, or cognitive challenges, which teachers might not recognize if they are not special education (SPED) teachers. Proper implementation is key,” he explained.

He added that the culture of reading should begin at home and be reinforced in school. “Teachers or students should not be blamed. A teaching system involving both parents and teachers should always be effective,” according to the UPLB professor.

The 1st IBBY-PH Congress brought together about 200 delegates, including teachers, content creators, readers, and reading advocates, with the shared goal of connecting books with children.