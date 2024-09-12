Ong ‘coerced’ into waiving bank account secrecy — Topacio

Ferdinand Topacio, counsel for Alice Guo associate Cassandra Ong, told the Supreme Court in a petition that he was merely doing his job by advising his client of her rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The petition sought the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) or a preliminary injunction to prevent the Senate and House committees investigating alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities from “violating her constitutional rights.”

These rights, according to the lawyer, include remaining silent, avoiding self-incrimination, and receiving legal counsel during proceedings. Guo and Ong, along with several others, have been linked to illegal POGOs and their criminal activities.

The lawyer claimed that, due to the lawmakers’ intimidation and threats to transfer Ong to a regular jail, Ong was coerced into signing a waiver that allowed the House quad committee to examine her bank accounts.

“In so doing, the respondents in the quad comm clearly abused their powers and exceeded their jurisdiction with respect to inquiries in aid of legislation,” he said.

Topacio also said the lawmakers attempted to intimidate his client by moving to transfer her to the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City because the House detention facility was full.