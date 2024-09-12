NATO should down Russian drones in Baltics — Lithuania

WARSAW, Poland (AFP) — Lithuania’s defense minister said Wednesday that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) aircraft based in the Baltic states should shoot down Russian drones that drift into their airspace after Russian drone crashed in Latvia last week.

Warplanes from other NATO members have patrolled their skies over the Baltic states since they joined the military alliance in 2004 as the three former Soviet republics do not have the necessary aircraft.

NATO aircraft “must not only patrol but also, if necessary, if possible destroy the drones,” Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas told reporters in Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

He added the decision-making process should be shortened to make this possible.

His comments follow a Russian drone crashing in Latvia on Saturday. Latvia’s armed forces said it was an Iranian-design Shahed drone equipped with explosives.

On Tuesday, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said his country was discussing the problem of Russian drones with its allies.

“We are raising the issue with our NATO partners about protocols for interception of drones, calling for the allied air fighters to be used immediately after such a drone has been seen approaching our borders,” Rinkevics said.

Baltic officials also urged NATO to step up plans to deploy ground-based air defenses along the bloc’s eastern border.

NATO countries lack sufficient ground-based air defense systems, but agreed last year to short-term deployments to dissuade Russia.

In April, the Netherlands deployed Patriot missile systems for exercises in Lithuania, but the Baltic countries want air defense systems deployed on a permanent basis in the region.

At the beginning of September, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Warsaw should have the right to down Russian missiles threatening its territory in Ukrainian airspace.