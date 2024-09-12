Hostage crisis deepens: Israeli protests escalate amid calls for deal

Massive protests erupted across Israel, with demonstrators gathering in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and around the homes of government ministers to demand action on the hostage crisis. The protests gained urgency after six hostages were found brutally murdered in Gaza, allegedly shot at close range by fleeing Hamas fighters as Israeli forces advanced. The situation has further intensified calls for a ceasefire or even an end to the war if it would lead to the release of the remaining captives.

Public outrage is mounting as many Israelis feel betrayed by their government. Protesters are urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritize the return of hostages over ongoing military operations. They argue that Netanyahu's reluctance to make concessions is costing lives, with six hostages already killed and an unknown number still in captivity. Demonstrators are not only demanding the release of those still alive but also the retrieval of bodies so families can give their loved ones a proper burial.