Netanyahu’s Congress Address Sparks Protests in Israel Over Hostage Crisis

In a dramatic juxtaposition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, while back home in Tel Aviv, families of hostages held by Hamas staged a passionate protest. The demonstration, marked by flags and emotional appeals, underscored the growing frustration among Israelis demanding a resolution to the ongoing hostage crisis.

During his speech, Netanyahu defended Israel's military actions and reiterated his commitment to defeating Hamas. Despite the support from his American allies, Netanyahu's address was overshadowed by protests in Israel, where families of captives expressed disappointment over the lack of a concrete ceasefire plan. The demonstrators, including those mourning recent losses, implored for immediate action to secure the release of hostages.

As Netanyahu's speech focused on Israel's military strategy and efforts to secure aid for Gaza, critics at home and abroad questioned his approach. The absence of a clear path to ending the conflict and addressing the humanitarian concerns in Gaza was a central point of contention, further fueling the calls for a negotiated deal to end the violence and bring the hostages home.

(Credits: Sharon Aronowicz, AFP; Joshua Keating, Vox)