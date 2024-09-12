DND on Gibo’s resignation rumors: ‘Unfounded lies’

The Department of National Defense denied that Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. resigned from his post.

“There is no truth to the rumor perpetrated by certain sectors online about the supposed resignation of Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr.,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement on Thursday.

Andolong noted Teodoro and the entire DND team are “focused squarely” on boosting the country’s capabilities to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We call on those who purposely propagate unfounded lies to be circumspect and refrain from spreading misinformation and disinformation,” he said.

Andolong reminded the public to be extra careful against fake news.

“We urge the public to be vigilant against misleading claims that aim to sow discord among the Filipino people and divert our attention from the real challenges that beset our country,” he said.