Children swept away

YEMEN (AFP) — Sitting by their ruined home, Abu Ibrahim wept for his son and seven grandchildren killed by flash floods in Yemen, where increasingly severe downpours are piling more misery on the impoverished, war-torn country.

The greying, bearded villager gestured at the fallen stone walls, all that remains of their home after raging torrents and landslips cut great scars across the mountainside.

Abu Ibrahim, who lives nearby, fought back tears as he recalled the terrible sound of his son’s dwelling collapsing in the deluge.

“Shortly afterwards, my wife saw that Ibrahim’s house was no longer there,” he said.

“She screamed loudly, saying, ‘Ibrahim and his children have been swept away by the floods!’”