Businessman nabbed in Laoag shooting

LAOAG CITY — A businessman was arrested early Thursday following a shooting incident outside Chilluxe Resto Bar in Barangay 5, San Pedro here. The suspect failed to present any Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) during his arrest.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on 121 September, when officers from the Laoag City Police Station (CPS) responded to reports of gunfire. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Stephen Rapisora from Barangay 1, San Lorenzo, Laoag City, was allegedly targeted by 31-year-old Mark Christopher Negre Buted, a businessman from Barangay 26, Upay, Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

Investigators revealed that the altercation began when Rapisora and a companion were settling their bill at the bar. Buted intervened, asking about their payment, but Rapisora ignored him and stepped outside. A confrontation ensued, during which Buted retrieved a firearm from his vehicle parked near a 7-Eleven store and fired a shot towards the ground, prompting Rapisora to run back inside the bar.

Buted pursued Rapisora, firing again at the entrance but missing. When Rapisora fled to the bar’s kitchen, Buted attempted to fire once more, but his firearm jammed. The suspect then returned to his vehicle, reloaded, and sped away.

Police immediately launched a dragnet operation, leading to Buted’s arrest in Barangay Balatong, Laoag City, where his blue Ford Raptor pickup truck was flagged down. Upon his arrest, Buted was unable to present a valid PTCFOR.

Authorities recovered a loaded Armscor pistol (caliber .40), along with ammunition, firearm registration IDs, and other documents. However, Buted’s license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) had expired in January 2023.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Laoag CPS Chief Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang praised the swift action of the responding officers, emphasizing that the quick response was a testament to the Philippine National Police’s commitment to serve and protect.

“The PNP is working for the people, and the Laoag Police will continue to uphold its duty to ultimately serve the community,” Rabang stated.

The Ilocos Norte Provincial Forensic Unit later recovered two fired cartridge cases and one live round from the crime scene. Authorities are now preparing the necessary documents for filing charges against Buted.