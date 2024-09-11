Tulfo to CHR: Help abused PDLs get justice

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to identify and help “wrongfully imprisoned” indigent persons who were abused by state authorities, in order to help them attain freedom and justice.

Tulfo made this call during the Senate Committee on Finance hearing on the CHR’s 2025 budget, where he disclosed that many poor people have been left to rot in jail due to false accusations made by police authorities.

He also lamented the incapability of these prisoners to post bail, despite their innocence, due to financial constraints.

Tulfo noted that these persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were also subjected to abuse and bullying by prison officers.

“They are trapped in their situation because the lawyers assisting them from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) are overwhelmed by the sheer number of clients,” he said.

“As a result, their court hearings are frequently postponed, causing further delays in the legal process,” he added.