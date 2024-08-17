Higher budget for PDLs urged

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday urged Congress to consider the appeal of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for increased budget allocations for the food and medical allowances of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

CHR lamented the need to increase the P70 daily budget allocated for (PDLs) and to raise the medical allowance for PDLs, which is currently capped at P15 each.

“These amounts have remained unchanged since 2022, despite the ongoing economic challenges,” the CHR said in a statement.

In its annual budget, the BJMP proposed increasing these amounts to P100 and P30 for meals and medicine per PDL, respectively.

“The CHR respectfully urges our legislators to consider BJMP’s appeal. After all, the Commission believes we share the same goal: to ensure humane conditions and adequate resources for the reformation of our PDLs, as well as to treat them with dignity and respect,” it said.

The Commission cited Articles 7 and 10 (Part III) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) which states that persons deprived of liberty should be treated with humanity and with respect for the dignity of an individual.

Article 10 also mandates that correctional systems should be designed to rehabilitate and assist with the social reintegration of inmates.