Stronger law enforcement needed vs online fraud, text scams

A digital advocate group has stressed that the government should ramp up its efforts against internet fraud and text scams beyond merely focusing on revising the SIM Registration Act.

The group Digital Pinoys said that the key to curbing SIM-based crimes is "enforcing the law to its fullest extent," as text scams and other cyber offenses are still prevalent despite the enactment of Republic Act 11934, or the SIM Card Registration Act, nearly two years ago.

"In the end, law enforcement agencies should be well-equipped and be able to do their job with regard to SIM-based offenders because even if the law is strong, but without proper enforcement, it will be nothing," Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said.

He explained that suspected internet felons have obviously exploited the emergence of cutting-edge technology by operating through SIM-based platforms, such as Telegram, Viber, Messenger and Signal.

This developed as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) called for a review of the SIM Registration Act, noting that it needs an update as scammers found new ways to execute their crimes.

According to the Philippine National Police, the number of cybercrimes increased by 21.8 percent in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

The group has also advised the government to expand its efforts to virtual messaging platforms, as scammers also use messaging scams to evade SIM registration.

DICT spokesperson Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso said that scammers are now using internet-based messaging platforms for crimes like Viber and Messenger, among others, and are also using foreign sims.

"While it may not be covered by the SIM registration law, the government should prepare so that it will be addressed before it becomes a full-blown crisis like spam and scam texts all over again," Gustilo said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives conducted a hearing to review the law.

To recall, Senate President Francis Escudero and Senator Grace Poe also questioned the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for failing to curb text scams and urged the agency to take more aggressive action against scams instead of making excuses.