PNP receives 'new alarming details' against Quiboloy 

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is documenting an increased number of complaints and "new alarming" details against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, said many of Quiboloy’s supposed victims have reported their unfortunate experiences to the cops during their stay at the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City.

“During the 16-day police operation, some people approached the PNP and said that they were also victims of Pastor Quiboloy. So, we are documenting those complaints without revealing the identities of the possible victims. We are now in the process of documenting those additional complaints,” she said.

Fajardo noted some of the complainants were minors and their parents approached the police.

“There are people who approached the police and claimed they were also victims. They were also victimized by Pastor Quiboloy allegedly. Inabuso din daw sila allegedly (They were also allegedly abused),” she said.

Amid the report, Fajardo said the PNP is coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development as the purported victims were minors.

Meanwhile, PNP chief, Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, said they have “uncovered new and alarming details” on Quiboloy's alleged criminal activities.

He noted it will further intensify the ongoing investigation and efforts to bring him to justice.

“These courageous victims have spoken up, revealing their harrowing experiences. The abuse they endured shows an alarming pattern of manipulation and exploitation,” Marbil said.

According to Marbil, several victims have provided crucial information about the systematic abuse of young women, including individuals, referred to within the organization as “pastorals,” under Quiboloy’s influence.

Several “pastorals” were identified as part of an “inner circle”—a select group of young women who have allegedly suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Quiboloy.

“These so-called ‘inner circle pastorals’ were particularly vulnerable, with victims as young as 12 years old. Their testimonies have been crucial in uncovering the full extent of Quiboloy’s alleged crimes,” Marbil added.

Marbil said the PNP is already coordinating with concerned agencies to secure the alleged victims while the investigation against Quiboloy is ongoing.

“This is just the beginning. The PNP is thoroughly examining the evidence to ensure that we build a solid case against Quiboloy. We will leave no stone unturned in this pursuit of justice,” Marbil said.

Marbil also encouraged anyone “who may still be suffering in silence” to reach out to the police.

“The PNP is here to help, and we will ensure that justice prevails for all the victims. We are sending a clear message—no one will escape justice, especially those who prey on the vulnerable. These victims deserve their day in court, and we will make sure it happens,” he said.