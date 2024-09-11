Percy Lapid killing suspect ready to 'spill the beans'

Veteran journalist Roy C. Mabasa disclosed that one of the accused in the murder of his brother, broadcaster Percival C. Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, has agreed to testify in the case.

Mabasa said a prosecutor from the Department of Justice (DOJ) informed him that one of the accused, Christopher Bacoto, has agreed to testify.

Mabasa noted that he doesn’t know the scope of the negotiations, but according to the DOJ, Bacoto's testimony could be significant, especially regarding his link to the gunman. He believes this will help strengthen the case.

Bacoto has been identified as the middleman who arranged for the gunman who killed Percy on 3 October 2022 in Las Piñas City while he was on his way home.

Mabasa also mentioned that Bacoto is currently incarcerated for a series of crimes, including drug trafficking.

The murder case is currently pending before the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court.

One of the accused, former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Q. Bantag, remains at large despite an arrest order issued by the court.

Mabasa stated that they are urging authorities to carry out the arrest of Bantag as soon as possible.