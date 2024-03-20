Remulla to NBI: 'Unravel truth' on Percy Lapid accused's slay

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is contemplating to seek the expertise of Dr. Raquel Fortun to conduct an autopsy on the remains of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta to dispel doubts and rumors on Zulueta's death.

“Unravel the truth, leave no stone unturned, and don’t let anyone or anything prevent us from pursuing accountability and delivering justice,” Remulla told the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

This was the marching order of Remulla to the NBI to get to the bottom of the reported death of Zulueta, a co-accused in the Percy Lapid slay case.

Zulueta, according to reports, claims that he was brought to the hospital by his brother because of severe chest pains and then died shortly after he was brought to the hospital.

But his death certificate showed that the cause of death was cerebrovascular disease intracranial hemorrhage which brings confusion as to the real cause of death.

Considering all these possibilities and circumstances, Secretary Remulla urged the NBI to investigate further into the death of Zulueta and seek forensic pathologist’s advice if necessary.

“We urge the Philippine National Police to share with the DOJ its findings, as well, the cause of Zulueta’s death,” Remulla said.

Zulueta has a pending warrant of arrest along with former BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag for the murder of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor.