Pasay sting yields ₱360K shabu

A drug sting conducted Tuesday evening, 10 September, in Pasay City led to the arrest of a 35-year-old male suspect and the seizure of illegal drugs.

The operation, carried out by the Pasay City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit on 10 September at around 8:38 PM. in Barangay 38, Zone 5, resulted in the apprehension of the suspect, identified as "Kukoy."

Police seized a medium-sized zip lock plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 53 grams with an estimated street value of ₱360,400.00. Authorities also confiscated a ₱1,000.00 bill and 44 counterfeit ₱1,000 bills used as buy-bust money, a black plastic bag, and a red motorcycle.

The seized drug evidence will be sent to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for analysis. A complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) is being prepared for inquest at the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.