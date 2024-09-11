Aside from Chinese New Year, the Mid-Autumn Festival is the Chinese holiday we Filipinos look forward to each year. This is because, just like the nian gao or tikoy of Chinese New Year, we have also grown to love the Mid-Autumn Festival’s mooncakes, so much so that we have “renamed” the special occasion as the Mooncake Festival. Timed to coincide with the full moon, it takes place on the 15th day of the eighth month on the Lunar Calendar, which falls on 17 September this year.
So, mooncakes of different fillings, number of egg yolks and flavors are already bountiful in the market. Some of the premium mooncakes available in the market now are…
Supreme Mooncakes by Kee Wah Bakery
No need to go to Hong Kong. Kee Wah Bakery, a heritage brand in Hong Kong for premium mooncakes, makes its best-selling mooncakes available in the Philippines once again for a limited time only, especially its Supreme Mooncakes.
Kee Wah Supreme Mooncakes come in a signature tin can decorated with a classic emperor’s portrait, signifying sovereignty. The high-quality lotus seed paste made from the best selected lotus seeds, premium peanut oil and top-grade salted egg yolks create a smooth, fragrant and enjoyable taste. It’s available in White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Two Yolks and Golden Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake, each weighing 185 grams. Other must-try flavors include Red Bean Paste Mooncake, Assorted Nuts Mooncake, and Red Bean Paste Mooncake with two Egg Yolks.
There are also mini variants, weighing around 60 grams each, in Mini Golden Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Yolk and Mini White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Yolk variants.
Then there’s the latest offering from Kee Wah Bakery: the Mini Assorted Nuts Mooncake with Dried Figs. Carefully crafted using specially-selected imported Turkish figs, these mooncakes also feature a combination of dates, apricots, cashews, almonds, and cranberries.
Venturing beyond convention and the customary lotus seed paste filling, Kee Wah Bakery introduces a range of Egg Custard Mooncakes, featuring sweet egg custard encased within a crispy, golden pastry. A fusion of Eastern and Western gastronomic influences, this mooncake line is available in Egg Custard Mooncake, Chocolate and Egg Custard Mooncake, and Earl Grey Tea and Egg Custard Mooncake, all at 35 grams each.
Kee Wah products are available via Lazada, Shopee, Pickaroo, Metromart, GrabMart and Tiktok Shop; and in stores located at Robinsons Magnolia, S Maison, and The Podium.
Mooncakes from Edsa Shangri-La Manila Hotel
Ube-flavored snow skin mooncake, one with black sesame filling, mooncake teeming with mixed nuts, or just plain mooncake with two egg yolks? Edsa Shangri-La Manila’s Summer Palace presents a selection of homemade and handcrafted mooncakes rooted in Cantonese culinary tradition. The Chinese restaurant has come up with six varieties of mooncakes that range from authentic flavors to innovative local flavors — White Lotus, Red Bean, Mixed Nuts, Mixed Nuts with Hennessy, Black Sesame, and Snow Skin Purple Yam — in The Ties That Bind 2024 Mooncake Collection. It is available in single offerings or in sets placed in a collection of artfully adorned gift boxes. For more information or orders, call (+632) 8633-8888 local 2927 or 2928.
Low-sugar mooncake by Hong Kong MX
Still watching your calories, especially sugar intake, while celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival? You can still have your share of mooncake with Hong Kong MX’s Low (Reduced) Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Egg Yolk. It contains less than five percent of sugar, with no coloring or preservatives, as it replaces white sugar with sugar alcohols, thus making it suitable for diabetics.
Hong Kong MX’s signature best-selling White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with 2 Egg Yolks and Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with 2 Egg Yolks, which have captivated customers from all over the world with their silky-smooth and fragrant fillings, are, of course available this year. Another big favorite is Red Bean Paste Mooncake with Dried Citrus Peel, which is made with premium eight-year aged mandarin peel, with no artificial coloring and preservatives added.
Other flavors available are Red Bean Paste Mooncake with 2 Egg Yolks, Classic Mixed Nuts Mooncake, Red Bean Paste Mooncake with Chestnut, White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake, Red Bean Paste Mooncake, White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Egg Yolk and Purple Sweet Potato Mooncake. These can be bought via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Lazada, Shopee, GrabFood, Pickaroo and MetroMart; in stores at SM Mall of Asia, V-Mall Greenhills. Uptown Mall and Ayala Malls Cloverleaf; or call 09171372129/(02) 8635-0748.
Cantonese and Taiwan style mooncakes
Le Delicieux Patisserie offers traditional Cantonese mooncakes and and Taiwanese style Egg Yolk Cakes.
Susan Ong’s traditional mooncakes come with black bean cream filling and lotus cream finning, with either a single or double duck yolk. She also has Mixed Nuts Mooncake with Egg Yolk and the special Chinese Ham and Mixed Nuts Mooncake. The latter has a crust made with premium flour with peanut or corn oil with thick syrup, thus making the crust thinner and softer to the bite.
Her Taiwanese style Egg Yolk Cakes are small, round mooncakes with flaky crust filled with either bean cream or lotus cream, with egg yolk in the center, of course. The lotus cream filling is outlined with pork floss, wrapped in flaky dough and topped with sesame seeds.
For inquiries and orders, call 8561-9601.