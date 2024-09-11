Mooncake Festival!

Supreme Mooncakes by Kee Wah Bakery

No need to go to Hong Kong. Kee Wah Bakery, a heritage brand in Hong Kong for premium mooncakes, makes its best-selling mooncakes available in the Philippines once again for a limited time only, especially its Supreme Mooncakes.

Kee Wah Supreme Mooncakes come in a signature tin can decorated with a classic emperor’s portrait, signifying sovereignty. The high-quality lotus seed paste made from the best selected lotus seeds, premium peanut oil and top-grade salted egg yolks create a smooth, fragrant and enjoyable taste. It’s available in White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Two Yolks and Golden Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake, each weighing 185 grams. Other must-try flavors include Red Bean Paste Mooncake, Assorted Nuts Mooncake, and Red Bean Paste Mooncake with two Egg Yolks.

There are also mini variants, weighing around 60 grams each, in Mini Golden Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Yolk and Mini White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Yolk variants.

Then there’s the latest offering from Kee Wah Bakery: the Mini Assorted Nuts Mooncake with Dried Figs. Carefully crafted using specially-selected imported Turkish figs, these mooncakes also feature a combination of dates, apricots, cashews, almonds, and cranberries.

Venturing beyond convention and the customary lotus seed paste filling, Kee Wah Bakery introduces a range of Egg Custard Mooncakes, featuring sweet egg custard encased within a crispy, golden pastry. A fusion of Eastern and Western gastronomic influences, this mooncake line is available in Egg Custard Mooncake, Chocolate and Egg Custard Mooncake, and Earl Grey Tea and Egg Custard Mooncake, all at 35 grams each.

Kee Wah products are available via Lazada, Shopee, Pickaroo, Metromart, GrabMart and Tiktok Shop; and in stores located at Robinsons Magnolia, S Maison, and The Podium.