MakatiMed marks 13 years of JCI accreditation

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) proudly celebrates 13 years of continuous JCI accreditation, having first been accredited in 2011 and re-accredited three times since.

This milestone was celebrated at JCI’s 25th Anniversary during the 47th International Hospital Federation (IHF) World Hospital Congress in Rio de Janeiro, alongside top hospitals from Europe and the Middle East.

The award was presented by JCI officials, including Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, president and CEO of the Joint Commission and Joint Commission International. Representing MakatiMed, Interim Co-President & CEO and Medical Director Saturnino P. Javier, MD; and Pharmacy and Therapeutics Division Head Hazel Faye R. Docuyanan accepted the plaque.

MakatiMed’s journey to JCI accreditation began under the leadership of former President & CEO Rose R. Montenegro and former Medical Director Benjamin N. Alimurung, MD.

Today, the hospital’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of care is championed by Hospital Compliance, Licensing, and Accreditation Division Head Mary Milagros D. Uy, MD.

Reflecting on this honor, Dr. Javier stated, “The JCI Accreditation of Makati Medical Center represents the collective dedication of the entire [MakatiMed] community to delivering safe and exceptional healthcare services."