DTI ensures watch vs weapons of mass destruction

The Philippines, through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing global trade security and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

During the Philippine Strategic Trade Management Summit held on 9 September, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque said as the country’s bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028 gains momentum, the DTI aims to solidify its role as a reliable partner and a peacemaker on the global stage.

“Therefore, we remain committed to refining our national strategic trade management framework, addressing challenges in implementation and enforcement, and strengthening our capabilities,” she added.

The DTI chief said they has contributed significantly to building a robust national STM system through its Strategic Trade Management Office (STMO), one of the lead implementing agencies of the Strategic Trade Management Act (STMA).

Key achievements include the expansion of the dedicated STMO team from six to 33 professionals, the registration of 90 enterprises, and the issuance of 154 export authorizations.

Additionally, Roque emphasized that the DTI has also leveraged digital solutions, such as the STMO's LearnSTM online learning platform and the full implementation of its e-licensing system, Stratlink.