DTI seeks budget increase for 2025

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is seeking a higher budget for 2025 – which 2.7 percent higher than the funds that they get for the current year.

During the Committee on Appropriations in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Trade Acting Secretary Cristina Roque said they are asking for lawmakers’ approval for its P10.599 billion budget under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) 2025, which includes allocation for its three attached corporations.

The said figure was higher compared to the FY 2024 GAA of DTI at P10.319 billion.

The DTI’s Office of the Secretary seeks the highest allocation of P6.384 billion or 60 percent of the DTI’s programmed budget for 2025.

DTI’s attached agency Cooperative Development Authority is getting 8 percent of the pie, amounting to P889.42 million.

Budget for the Board of Investments, the investment promotion arm of the DTI, is seeking P613.34 million, or 6 percent of DTI’s 2025 budget.

The allotted budget for the Design Center of the Philippines in 2025 was pegged at P172.49 million, P157.81 million for the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines, and P78.82 million for the Philippine Trade Training Center.