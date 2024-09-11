CCC, DENR boost greenhouse gas inventory capabilities

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to further enhance the capacity of the DENR’s regional offices to conduct community-level greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories.

The CCC served as the primary resource agency during the in-person training of trainers sessions organized by DENR for its climate change focal persons.

Throughout the training, the CCC provided technical guidance on sectoral data requirements for the simplified community-level GHG Inventory Toolkit.

The CCC also facilitated workshops where participants engaged in hands-on exercises using proxy data, demonstrating how to link GHG inventory results to mitigation actions.

The sessions highlighted the connection between GHG inventories, Local Climate Change Expenditure Tagging (CCET), and the Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP), ensuring that local actions align with national climate goals.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje stated that the collaborative initiative underscores the government’s commitment to build local capacity for climate action.