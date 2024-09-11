CCC, DENR boost greenhouse gas inventory capabilities

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to further enhance the capacity of the DENR’s regional offices to conduct community-level greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories.
The CCC served as the primary resource agency during the in-person training of trainers sessions organized by DENR for its climate change focal persons.
Throughout the training, the CCC provided technical guidance on sectoral data requirements for the simplified community-level GHG Inventory Toolkit.
The CCC also facilitated workshops where participants engaged in hands-on exercises using proxy data, demonstrating how to link GHG inventory results to mitigation actions.
The sessions highlighted the connection between GHG inventories, Local Climate Change Expenditure Tagging (CCET), and the Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP), ensuring that local actions align with national climate goals.
CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje stated that the collaborative initiative underscores the government’s commitment to build local capacity for climate action.
“Strengthening the ability of DENR’s regional climate change focal persons to conduct GHG inventories is crucial to enable local government units to effectively incorporate mitigation strategies into their development plans,” Borje added.
Borje mentioned that the CCC, in collaboration with DENR regional offices, will continue to provide technical assistance to LGUs in developing community-level GHG inventories.
“This initiative aims to ensure that local climate action is data-driven, responsive to community needs, and aligned with national and global climate mitigation efforts,” he added.
Meanwhile, Borje noted that the training is a step forward in supporting LGUs in their efforts to reduce emissions and address climate change at the local level, contributing to the Philippines’ broader climate objectives.
The CCC is the lead policy-making body of the government tasked with coordinating, monitoring, and evaluating government programs and ensuring the mainstreaming of climate change in national, local, and sectoral development plans towards a climate-resilient and climate-smart Philippines.