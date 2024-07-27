CCC, foreign partners push women’s access to climate decision-making

The Climate Change Commission on Saturday reiterated the need to enhance women’s access to climate decision-making.

“Mainstreaming women is not just to reduce the impacts of climate change in their lives, but to include them in crafting solutions to this global crisis,” it said in a statement.

The CCC’s remarks came after it recently concluded a two-day consultation with its partners from the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

The commission lamented that women are “bearing the brunt of the impacts of climate change.”

Hence, it said: “The CCC is committed to promoting women’s empowerment, particularly in ecological decision-making, to pursue climate-resilient communities.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change earlier cited the disproportionate and differentiated impacts of climate change on women—highlighting the need for gender-responsive strategies in climate action.

“For instance, women often face higher risks and burdens from climate impacts, as they make up a large percentage of the world's poor and are more dependent on threatened natural resources,” it said.

“They also have less access than men to resources, decision-making structures, technology, training, and extension services that would enhance their capacity to adapt to climate change,” it added.

According to the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, 80 percent of people displaced by climate change are women.

Thus, the urgency of integrating gender considerations into climate policies is a must.

During the consultations, attendees had an overview of national policies and plans that include climate-related content and identified relevant gender and climate change indicators to support the monitoring of national priorities.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC's Vice Chairperson and Executive Director, said the consultation also paved the way to advance an inclusive approach in soliciting women's perspectives and leveraging their unique skills as well as capability in decision-making.

“This consultation has been a starting point for a comprehensive effort to fill the data gaps, provide technical-level elaboration, and pre-ground for possible indicators for the gender and climate nexus,” he said.

Borje believes the government, in strong partnership with civil society organizations, can achieve a gender-centered and inclusive approach to climate action.

For her part, Philippine Commission on Women executive director Khay Ann Magundayao-Borlado underscored the importance of gender considerations in climate change and disaster risk reduction efforts.

“This allows us to develop targeted strategies that address the specific needs and capitalize on the strengths of different genders, thereby ensuring a more effective and equitable climate,“ she said.

Meanwhile, CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera said such national consultation establishes a clear roadmap for strengthening the gender-environment data ecosystem in the country.

“This will prove to be invaluable in refining our existing plans and strategies, ensuring they are grounded in robust, gender-responsive data,” she added.

She further underscored the critical role of gender in policymaking, monitoring progress, and creating climate solutions.

“This move will benefit all Filipinos — women, men, girls, and boys — helping them to have resilient communities and a sustainable future,” she said.