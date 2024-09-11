Bong Go supports turnover of Super Health Center in Pitogo

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, supported the successful turnover of a new Super Health Center in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur, on Friday, 6 September.

The newly inaugurated Super Health Center is part of Senator Go's initiative to establish more accessible healthcare facilities nationwide.

These centers are equipped to offer a range of medical services, including outpatient care, birthing, laboratory and diagnostic services, and minor surgical procedures.

Designed to alleviate the congestion in larger hospitals, Super Health Centers provide a critical link in the healthcare chain by ensuring that basic medical needs are met within the community-level.

“Ang mga Super Health Center ay ginawa para sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng agarang serbisyong medikal, lalo na sa mga lugar na malalayo sa mga ospital,” Senator Go explained in a message.

“Dahil dito, hindi na kailangan pang bumiyahe ng malayo para lamang magpatingin sa doktor o magpagamot,” he added.

Senator Go continues to advocate for the funding and establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country, including seven in the province, as part of his commitment to providing Filipinos with accessible and affordable healthcare. His advocacy stems from a belief that health is a fundamental right and a critical component of national development.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers; the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa; and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

“Para sa akin, ang kalusugan ay kayamanan,” Senator Go emphasized. “Kaya patuloy kong itutulak ang mga programang magdadala ng serbisyong medikal na malapit sa tao, lalo na sa mga lugar na kulang ang mga pasilidad.”

Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team gave away grocery packs, shirts and vitamins to health workers in attendance in support of community health frontliners.

The establishment of Super Health Centers is part of Senator Go’s broader healthcare initiative, which includes the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers and the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers. These efforts aim to decentralize healthcare and ensure that even those in the most remote areas have access to quality medical services.

With the turnover of the Super Health Center in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur, Senator Bong Go continues to make strides in his mission to improve the healthcare landscape of the Philippines, proving that with dedication and collaboration, no Filipino will be left behind when it comes to healthcare.

“Ako po ay magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.