Bacoor, Quezon chalk up fifth MPVA win

The Bacoor City Lady Strikers picked up their fifth win by sweeping past the Piñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist Volley Angels, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) at the Paco Arena last Tuesday.

Five Lady Strikers tallied double digits, with Fifi Ariola and Jemalyn Menor contributing 12 points each, Charisse Enrico and Shaila Omipon adding 11 points each, and Cyrille Alemeniana with 10 pts.

With this win, Bacoor have now solidified its spot at the top with a 5-1 record and 13 points, followed by the Quezon Tangerines, who boast a 5-0 win loss and 14 points.