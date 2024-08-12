Lady Strikers strike early

Reigning champion Bacoor sizzled early as it booked its first win following a 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 triumph over the Negros in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) over the weekend at the Strike Gym in Bacoor City.

With Most Valuable Player Shaila Omipon doing damage on both ends, the Lady Strikers were impressive from start to finish en route to their first win in the opening salvo of this regional professional women’s volleyball tournament.

MPVA president Emerson Oreta graced the opening ceremony together with former Philippine Sports Commission chairman Philip Ella Juico, Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla and representatives of nine competing teams.

Omipon fired 15 attacks and a block to finish with 17 points for the Lady Strikers, who also drew solid numbers from middle blocker Winnie Bedana, Charisse Enrico, Jemma Menor and libero Joanne Lozano.

Bedana logged 11 points while Enrico and Menor had a combined 15 markers while banking on the steady backline defense of Lozano, who finished with 12 excellent receptions.