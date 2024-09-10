Shall we brace for ex-‘Eat Bulaga’ producers’ return?

A militant group of filmmakers has reacted to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board’s initial banning of the documentary Alipato at Muog and the complete disapproval for theater release of Dear Santa, which was originally titled Dear Satan. That group is the Directors’ Guild of the Philippines, Inc.

No, they are not organizing a rally (which the filmmakers Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal used to do when disgusted by any move committed by the MTRCB) but they have come up with a very strong denunciation of the censors. The statement was recently released by film director Mark Meily, DGPI president. It is very clearly worded, so we’ll just share with you the entire statement. Here it is:

“The Directors’ Guild of the Philippines (DGPI) unequivocally condemns the recent actions of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) in issuing an X-rating to two films, Alipato at Muog and Dear Satan. We believe these decisions represent an alarming overreach of the MTRCB’s mandate, reflecting an unsettling imposition of political and religious biases on creative works.

“Alipato at Muog, a documentary that addresses the tragic forced disappearance of an activist, has been unjustly rated X. This film is not a work of fiction or sensationalism; it is a poignant recounting of real events, aimed at shedding light on a grave injustice that has been a matter of public record.

“The MTRCB’s initial decision to classify this documentary as X, under the pretext of undermining government authority, is both a gross misunderstanding and an unacceptable distortion of the board’s purpose. Such a rating not only misrepresents the nature of the film but also undermines the essential role of documentaries in fostering public discourse and accountability.

“Although the film was eventually reclassified to R-16, this delay in justice for Alipato at Muog reflects negatively on the subjectivity and inconsistency in the MTRCB’s decision-making processes. The process by which this rating was initially determined calls into question the board’s commitment to fair and objective assessment.

Similarly, the decision to impose an X-rating on Dear Satan is an evident overreach. This film, a work of fiction, explores themes of redemption and transformation by portraying a devilish character learning compassion and performing good deeds.

The film does not glorify evil; rather, it presents a narrative that challenges conventional depictions of antagonists, suggesting that even those considered inherently bad can change for the better. The MTRCB’s decision, rooted in a belief that a depiction of Satan as a character capable of good is inherently harmful, disregards the long tradition of literature and film where such themes have been explored without adverse effects.

“Films such as Hellboy, Lucifer and Little Nicky have been received positively by audiences and critics alike, regardless of their religious or moral implications.

“The DGPI calls upon the MTRCB to adhere strictly to its mandate of providing fair and unbiased film classifications, free from personal, political, or religious prejudices. The role of the MTRCB should be to evaluate films based on their content and merit rather than imposing subjective moral judgments that can stifle creativity and freedom of expression.

“We urge the MTRCB to review its procedures and ensure that future ratings are based on transparent, objective criteria that respect the diversity of artistic expression. The DGPI remains committed to advocating for the rights of filmmakers and the integrity of the creative process.

“Maraming Salamat.”