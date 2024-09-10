Senator Bong Go delivers critical aid to Ormoc City residents

In a dedicated effort to uplift impoverished communities, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, alongside Councilor Lalaine Marcos, provided essential support to residents of Ormoc City, Leyte, on Monday, 9 September. This initiative highlights Go's ongoing mission to improve the well-being of the nation’s underprivileged.
Senator Go stressed the importance of grassroots support in elevating living standards and pledged continued efforts to enhance the health and welfare of Filipinos. His collaboration with local officials was instrumental in channeling much-needed financial aid from the national government to qualified beneficiaries.
“Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan,” said Go, reaffirming his commitment to pro-poor initiatives.
The Malasakit Team, during their visit, distributed crucial supplies to 162 residents at the Doña Felisa Mejia Covered Court. Items included shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, and select mobile phones and shoes.
In his role as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go urged the community to utilize the Malasakit Centers for medical needs. These centers, situated at Ormoc District Hospital, Leyte Provincial Hospital, Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital in Palo, New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay, and Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City, offer streamlined access to healthcare services.
“Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba’t ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot,” Go noted.
“Pera naman ng taumbayan ‘yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot,” he added.
Since its inception in 2018, the Malasakit Center program, established under Republic Act No. 11463 and sponsored by Go, has expanded to 166 locations nationwide. It has provided assistance to nearly 12 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH).
"Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded.