Senator Bong Go delivers critical aid to Ormoc City residents

In a dedicated effort to uplift impoverished communities, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, alongside Councilor Lalaine Marcos, provided essential support to residents of Ormoc City, Leyte, on Monday, 9 September. This initiative highlights Go's ongoing mission to improve the well-being of the nation’s underprivileged.

Senator Go stressed the importance of grassroots support in elevating living standards and pledged continued efforts to enhance the health and welfare of Filipinos. His collaboration with local officials was instrumental in channeling much-needed financial aid from the national government to qualified beneficiaries.

“Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan,” said Go, reaffirming his commitment to pro-poor initiatives.

The Malasakit Team, during their visit, distributed crucial supplies to 162 residents at the Doña Felisa Mejia Covered Court. Items included shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, and select mobile phones and shoes.

In his role as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go urged the community to utilize the Malasakit Centers for medical needs. These centers, situated at Ormoc District Hospital, Leyte Provincial Hospital, Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital in Palo, New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay, and Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City, offer streamlined access to healthcare services.