Healthcare must be prioritized and made accessible to every Filipino

The typhoon season has brought devastation in many parts of the country with floods resulting in vast damage to properties, suspension of work and classes, and a rise in health threats such as leptospirosis. In the midst of all these, public health and the overall welfare of our people should remain our priority.

On 10 September, as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, we will be leading another public hearing on the state of our country’s health system. Aside from pushing for more health facilities at the grassroots level like Super Health Centers, which we advocated for; easier access to medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers, which we initiated and institutionalized into law; and bringing specialized care closer to communities through the Regional Specialty Centers Act which we principally sponsored and is one of the authors, we also aim to ensure that public funds intended for health are used to benefit and promote the health of every Filipino.

Amid so many reserve funds in PhilHealth reaching more than PhP500 billion, we question why such funding is not utilized to improve services, especially for patients in need of support. More importantly, we continue to express our objection to the transfer of PhP89.9 billion in excess funds back to the National Treasury to be used for purposes other than health. As I said, “Bakit may natutulog na pondong pangkalusugan habang maraming pasyenteng mahihirap ang naghihingalo at nangangailangan ng tulong? (Why are there idle funds for healthcare when many of the poor are sick and require help?)

With this, we continue to appeal to PhilHealth to utilize its funding to improve its services by increasing case rates and expanding its benefit packages, scrapping its illogical Single Period of Confinement Policy, and recommending the reduction of monthly premium contributions for direct members.

Just like how we continue to give our health workers a platform to appeal for the release of remaining Health Emergency Allowances due them, the hearing is an avenue for our people to be heard and to hold agencies accountable for their promises.

As your Senator, my mandate to the people includes legislation, constituency, and representation. I will do what I can to push for pro-poor policies, bring services closer to the people, and be a voice for citizens to fight for their rights.

On 5 September, I went to Pangasinan to join the inauguration of the Super Health Center in San Fabian, where we also provided aid to health workers. I also provided support to 1,000 displaced workers on top of the temporary employment we advocated for with Mayor Marlyn Agbayani.

Due to the inclement weather, my Malasakit Team represented me in the inspection of the Super Health Center and newly renovated municipal building, which I supported in Basista town.

They also provided aid to 1,000 displaced workers with Mayor Jolly Resuello. Aside from being an adopted son of Pangasinan, I am honored to have been declared an adopted son of both the San Fabian and Basista towns.

On 6 September, I attended the ocular inspection at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City. We also attended the public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights Sub-Committee on PNP Operations inside KOJC, led by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, also with Sen. Robin Padilla. I underscored that while it is the duty of the police to serve an arrest warrant, it must not come at the expense of civilian safety, the disruption of peace, or the desecration of religious spaces.

On the same day, I went to Mati City to aid 330 displaced workers and 800 impoverished residents with local officials in Brgy. Dahican. Moreover, 917 residents were also given aid in Brgy. Sainz through our efforts.

On 7 September, we headed to Manay, Davao Oriental for the turnover of a Super Health Center and aided 2,250 indigents with the support of Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang, Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang and Vice Governor JR Dayanghirang. On the same day, we led the turnover of the Super Health Center in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro with the support of Governor Dorothy Gonzaga, Nabunturan Mayor Myrocel Clarin-Balili, and other officials. We also provided support to health workers present.

Meanwhile, my Malasakit Team immediately aided 22 fire victims in Quezon City and 110 in Parañaque City last week. In partnership with the NHA, we also gave more support to 60 recovering fire victims in Malabon City and 14 in Navotas City on top of the housing assistance we advocated for to help them rebuild their homes.

Despite inclement weather, our Malasakit team pushed through in Biñan City, Laguna, where we partnered with Mayor Arman Dimaguila Jr. and Vice Mayor Gel Alonte to deliver aid to 2,000 indigent senior citizens who also received financial support through our efforts with the local government.

We also delivered food packs and other forms of aid for 500 typhoon-affected residents in Catanduanes; 1,100 in various towns of Albay; 500 in Camarines Sur; 200 in Sorsogon; 100 in Binangonan, 500 in Tanay, 500 in Antipolo and 250 in Morong, all in Rizal; as well as 250 in Famy, 250 in Paete and 476 in Mabitac, all in Laguna.

We also assisted 127 displaced workers in Balete, Aklan with Vice Gov. Reynaldo Quimpo; and 155 in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with Mayor Shem Garay and various Brgy. Captains; 1,214 in Bansalan, Matanao, Magsaysay, Digos City, Hagonoy, Sta. Cruz, Kiblawan, Malalag, Padada, and Sulop in Davao del Sur with Vice Gov. Riafe Cagas-Fernandez and various local officials; 66 in Koronadal City, South Cotabato with Brgy. Captain Eleanor Borje; 84 in Sariaya, Quezon with Councilor Arlene Genove; 53 in Concepcion, Tarlac with Vice Mayor Carla Bautista; 50 in San Nicolas, Batangas with Mayor Lester De Sagun and VM Napoleon Arcel; and 671 in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan with Mayor Moding Operania, and BMs Haidee Pacheco and Philip Cruz. We also partnered with Odiongan Councilors Quincy Bantag, Ricmel Falqueza, and Manuel Fernandez Jr.; San Fernando Councilor Cedric Renion; and Magdiwang Vice Mayor Antonio Menese and Councilor Carlo Ray Tansiongco, to aid around 150 displaced workers in Romblon province.

Our Malasakit Team also aided 500 indigents in Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya, with BM Tomas Tam-an; 250 in Siquijor with Vice Gov. Mei Ling Quezon-Brown; and 1,000 in Bacolod City with local leaders there.

Last week, my team also joined the groundbreaking ceremony of a Super Health Center in Valderrama, Antique.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will remain dedicated to my work and will carry on bringing government services closer to the people. As I always say, "Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din ‘yan sa Diyos.”