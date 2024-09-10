Senate Hearing highlights: Alice Guo's testimony

9 September, 2024 — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality resumed its investigation into the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) firms in Bamban, Tarlac, and their alleged links to Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping. Here are the key developments from the session presided over by Senator Risa Hontiveros:

Contempt Citation: Former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was cited for contempt for the second time. This action followed her “false and evasive” testimony regarding her identity as Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national. Senator Risa Hontiveros moved for the citation after Guo refused to confirm her identity. Guo and seven others were first cited for contempt in July for repeatedly ignoring subpoenas.

Subpoena for Mayor Calugay: The Senate panel issued a subpoena for Sual Mayor Liseldo “Dong” Calugay, who did not attend the hearing. Calugay had previously missed a session due to illness. Senator Hontiveros noted a “clear link” between Calugay and Guo.

Death Threats: Guo disclosed receiving death threats from both a Filipino and a foreigner but did not reveal their identities. She had initially sought an executive session for safety concerns, which was denied by lawmakers.

Clarification on ‘AliSel’: Guo denied any romantic involvement with Mayor Calugay, countering claims made by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada. She also addressed questions about AliSel Aqua Farm in Sual, Pangasinan, which was reportedly named using parts of her and Calugay’s names. Business records showed Sheila Guo, allegedly Guo’s sister, as the registered owner of the farm.

Departure by Yacht: Guo supported Sheila’s account of their departure from the Philippines by yacht. She claimed they boarded a yacht from an undisclosed location in Metro Manila en route to Malaysia. Guo said someone initially suggested the escape by sea, a decision she later regretted. Sheila’s account involved transferring from a small boat to a larger vessel during the journey.

POGO Management Denied: Guo maintained that she is not the “mastermind” behind the POGO operations in Bamban. She stated that she only leased her property to Hong Sheng Gaming Technology and Zun Yuan Technology Inc. Guo’s accountant, Nancy Gamo, confirmed that Guo had engaged her services for the registration of these companies. The properties were closed by authorities for illegal activities, including fraud and human trafficking.

Electricity Payments: Senator Sherwin Gatchalian presented receipts showing that Guo paid over P62 million for the electricity bills of POGO firms in Bamban from 2020 to early 2024. Guo declined to respond, citing an ongoing legal case.