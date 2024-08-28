Risa demands truth from Shiela Guo

Senator Risa Hontiveros has called on Shiela Guo, the supposed sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, to provide the Senate full disclosure on their departure from the country and her ties to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Hontiveros, who leads the Senate probe into the raided POGO hubs in Tarlac and Pampanga and their connection to the Guo siblings, expressed concern that Shiela may be concealing crucial details to protect her sister.

“She admitted some details that matched our previous findings, but other statements remain questionable,” Hontiveros said in a text message to reporters.

The senator criticized Shiela for her lack of clarity regarding their escape and the numerous business documents she signed. “It’s hard to believe she had no knowledge of their destination or the purpose behind the many documents she signed,” Hontiveros said.

During Tuesday’s Senate hearing, Shiela claimed ignorance about how her name appeared on multiple documents related to the Guos’ businesses.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian revealed that Shiela’s name appeared 96 times on various documents, including 66 times as a corporate secretary, 10 times as an incorporator, and 20 times as an auditor and CFO of different companies.

Hontiveros has warned Shiela she could face legal consequences if her statements do not align with the evidence collected by the Senate.

DoJ to investigate notary public

The notary public who claimed he notarized the counter-affidavit of Alice Guo will be investigated by the Department of Justice (DoJ).

According to DoJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, the department will address the issue, particularly concerning the notarial authority of lawyer Elmer Galicia due to concerns about potential misuse or abuse.

Clavano said the process Alice Guo underwent was improper, as Galicia could not confirm if she was indeed present when he notarized her documents.

Senators criticized Galicia for procedural lapses in notarizing Guo’s counter-affidavit at his office in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The document was notarized on 14 August after Guo had already left the country.

Lawmakers noted that Galicia notarized the document without Guo personally swearing before him and he failed to have her sign the notarial book.

Guo, Ong face charges

Meanwhile, Shiela Guo and Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, are set to face charges based on recommendations from the National Prosecution Service (NPS).

The NPS has recommended charges for violation of Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code for disobeying a Senate summons, and for allegedly using a fraudulent Philippine passport.

The NPS identified Shiela Guo as Zhang Mier, a Chinese national.