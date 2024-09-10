Remulla names new BI caretaker following Tansingco axing

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla has named Deputy Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony M. Viado Officer-in-Charge of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

This appointment follows the dismissal of Norman Tansingco, whose recent performance, including his agency's failure to prevent Alice Guo from fleeing the country, had reportedly disappointed the DOJ chief.

Remulla revealed that he had personally recommended to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. the termination of Tansingco.

“This has been a big problem for the longest time, we have not been lacking of reminders to the Immigration Commissioner about these problems,” Remulla said.

He also confirmed that President Marcos had been informed about the issues facing the BI and believes that replacing Tansingco will open a new chapter for the country’s immigration system.

Viado’s designation is effective immediately and will remain in place until a new Commissioner is appointed by the President.

"It is essential that we assure our people that the services of our immigration bureau will remain uninterrupted and consistent regardless of any transition in leadership. Hence, I entrust the stewardship of the bureau to Deputy Commissioner Viado, who I believe is best fit for the position," Remulla said.