DILG and PNP chiefs' controversial trip for fugitive Alice Guo questioned

Alice Guo
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo is presented to the media with a handcuff and a detainee shirt by DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and PNP chief Rommel Marbil at the Royal Star Aviation in Pasay City, following her arrival in the country early dawn of Friday, 6 September. Guo was caught in Indonesia on Wednesday, 4 September, and government authorities arranged for a chartered jet to bring her back. PHOTOGRAPH BY king rodriguez FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE
Why did Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, P/Gen. Rommel Marbil, feel they needed to be the ones to fetch fugitive Alice Guo?

Abalos explained on Sunday that he and Marbil were contacted by the Indonesian police regarding the arrest of fugitive former Bamban mayor Alice Guo.

The two officials needed to arrive in Indonesia by 1:00 p.m. on that Wednesday when Guo was arrested.

"I was in Bicol because of storm Enteng. I hurriedly initiate on how we should be there. Buti may kaibigan na nagpahiram ng eroplano," Abalos said in a forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

"Walang gastos doon. Ang importante sa amin that time is to bring back mayor Alice Guo. Lahat kami walang mga (tamang oras) ng tulog. Lalo na ang mga agents (NBI, BI) na nadun (because of the turn of events)," Abalos, on the other hand, told DAILY TRIBUNE.

