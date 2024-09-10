QC Court orders transfer of Quiboloy to Payatas Jail

A Quezon City court handling the child abuse charges against recently-apprehended Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy has ordered the transfer of Quiboloy and four others to jail facilities in the city.

In an order obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE and dated 9 September, Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 106 Judge Noel L. Parel directed the transfer of Quiboloy and co-accused Cresente Canada, who are currently detained at the PNP Headquarters Support Service Custodial Center, to the new Quezon City Jail in Payatas.

Judge Parel also ordered that the co-accused women Jackelyn W. Roy, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes be moved to the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory in Camp Karingal.

Parel instructed the chief of the PNP Headquarters Support Service Custodial Center to transfer and commit all the accused to their respective facilities. Additionally, the jail wardens of both facilities were directed to produce all the accused before Judge Parel on the morning of 13 September at 8:30 AM for their arraignment.