Probe VP, Rody over Quiboloy ‘coddling’

House lawmakers on Monday called on the authorities to investigate former President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, and their longtime ally, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, for allegedly abetting efforts by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to evade arrest.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua, chairperson of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, doubted the Dutertes were unaware of Quiboloy’s whereabouts, given their “direct connection” with the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) in Davao City.

“Former President Rodrigo Duterte, serving as the administrator of the KoJC compound where Quiboloy was apprehended, cannot simply distance himself from this troubling situation,” Chua said.

“His role within the KoJC places him at the center of this unfolding scandal, and the public deserves clear answers about his involvement,” the freshman lawmaker added.

Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” and KoJC founder, is in the custody of the Philippine National Police following his arrest on Sunday evening at the KoJC compound after a more than two-week manhunt by 2,000 police officers.

The preacher is wanted both in the Philippines and United States on charges of child sexual abuse, human trafficking, money laundering, among others.

Earlier this month, Vice President Duterte suggested that Quiboloy might no longer be in Davao — a statement that “appeared to be misleading, if not intentionally deceptive,” Chua said.

“Her assurance that Quiboloy was no longer within the compound cast doubt on her credibility and suggest an attempt to shield the preacher from justice,” he said. “Such action, if proven, would not only obstruct justice but also erode public trust in our officials.”

He called for a probe of the alleged ties, or if the Duterte family played any role in protecting or enabling Quiboloy as a fugitive. “They must be held accountable, just like any other citizen,” he added.

Quiboloy has been described as a “friend” and “spiritual adviser” of former President Duterte.

Bato, too

House Assistant Majority Leader Angelo Bongalon said Dela Rosa could also face investigation and a potential obstruction of justice charge, along with the Vice President, for allegedly seeking to stop the police operation at the KoJC compound.

Dela Rosa had appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order the PNP to cease its operation, citing concerns about its impact on students and locals staying in the compound.

“As far as I’m concerned, the same principle applies to both of them. If the former president — who was once the chief implementer of the country’s laws — can be charged for helping Quiboloy hide, then so with his daughter and the former PNP chief who is now a senator,” Bongalon said.

“Let us remember that the Vice President herself declared that the good pastor had already left the country. And now with Quiboloy’s arrest, what does that make of her? Did she or did she not protect him and obstruct the administration of justice by diverting the attention of the police?” he said.

Bongalon also suggested the former president — a lawyer — could face disbarment for harboring the pastor.

“Being a lawyer means being an officer of the court. Simply put, he should not be instrumental in violating the country’s laws,” said Bongalon, who is also a lawyer.

Other House members welcomed Quiboloy’s arrest as a “major victory” and called on the courts to expedite his trial to give justice to the pastor’s victims.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is not currently looking to extradite Quiboloy who is wanted for child sex trafficking in the United States.

The US charged the KoJC founder in 2021 with sex trafficking of girls and women aged 12-25 who worked as personal assistants who were allegedly required to have sex with him.

“For the moment, we are not looking at extradition. We are focusing on the cases filed in the Philippines,” Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of a Manila conference.

It is not known if the United States has formally sought Quiboloy’s extradition.

Marcos congratulated the police for capturing the pastor. “We will demonstrate once again to the world that our judicial system in the Philippines is active, is vibrant, and is working well,” he said.

Quiboloy is also wanted in the US for alleged bulk cash smuggling and a scheme that brought church members to the United States using fraudulently obtained visas.

The members were then forced to solicit donations for a bogus charity, raising funds that were used instead to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders, according to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“We don’t know how, what special treatment is. So we will treat him like any other arrested person and we’ll respect his rights, and we will go through the process,” Marcos told reporters.

He said the judicial process “will be transparent” and ensure that Quiboloy’s rights will be upheld.

Quiboloy’s camp earlier demanded a written assurance from Marcos and Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla that the US would not interfere with his legal battles in the Philippines.

Marcos said fugitives cannot set conditions in exchange for surrendering.

“We are ordered by the court to enforce this order and that’s what we are going to do. And the setting of conditions is not an option for somebody who is actually a fugitive,” he added.

Marcos also expressed doubt that Quiboloy surrendered to the authorities, saying the police had been running after him. He said Quiboloy had asked for a military presence because he didn’t trust the PNP.

“He said he hoped the Armed Forces of the Philippines would be there because he had no trust in the police,” Marcos said.

The President said he was amenable to Quiboloy’s request regarding a military presence and immediately directed the law enforcers to push through with the operation.