Increased seismic activity observed in Kanlaon Volcano

Increased seismic activity at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island was monitored by the state semiology bureau on Tuesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said a total of 288 volcano-tectonic (VT) earthquakes have been recorded in the volcano since Tuesday midnight.

“VT earthquakes are generated by rock fracturing processes, and the increase in VT activity strongly indicates progressive rock fracturing beneath the volcano as rising magma drives a path towards the surface,” the PHIVOLCS said.

The seismic events were generated between 0 and 9 kilometers beneath the northeastern flanks of the volcanic edifice.

Meanwhile, the strongest events were felt at Intensity II in some barangays of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

Some residents of Bago City also reported rumbling sounds and strong sulfur fumes have been reported in a few barangays in Bago, La Carlota, and Canlaon Cities.

Alert Level 2 remains on the said volcano due to its increased volcanic unrest. The PHIVOLCS, however, noted that current seismic activity may lead to eruptive unrest and an increase in the alert level.

The PHIVOLCS advised the public to be ready and vigilant. To avoid possible hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, and rockfall, entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone, and aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit are strongly advised to be avoided.

Likewise, people should cover their nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask in case of ash fall events.

“Communities living beside river systems on the southern and western slopes, especially those that have already experienced lahars and muddy streamflows, are advised to take precautionary measures when heavy rainfall over the volcano has been forecast or has begun,” the PHIVOLCS added.