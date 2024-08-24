Phivolcs records 3rd highest emission in Kanlaon in 2024

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday recorded the third-highest emission in Kanlaon Volcano this year.



State volcanologists reported of elevated volcanic sulfur dioxide gas emissions from the Kanlaon Volcano which reached 6,367 tonnes per day on Saturday, 24 August.



"Kanlaon has been degassing increased concentrations of volcanic sulfur dioxide this year at an average of 1,273 tonnes per day before the 3 June 2024 eruption," Phivolcs noted.



Moreover, Phivolcs also logged strong degassing activity from the summit crater, generating voluminous steam-rich plumes that rose 700 meters and drifted north.



Volcanic earthquake activity, meanwhile, persists at an average of nine events per day since the 3 June eruption.



Alert Level 2 is still hoisted over Kanlaon which means there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes with increased chances of leading to explosive eruptions or hazardous magmatic eruptions from the summit crater.



Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone is strongly advised.



Ballistic projectiles and rockfall events are possible.



Pilots are advised against flying close to the volcano's summit as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden eruptions can be hazardous to aircraft.



Communities living beside river systems on the southern and western slopes, especially those that have already experienced lahars and muddy stream flows, are advised to take precautionary measures when heavy rainfall over the volcano has begun.