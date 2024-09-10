CCI FRANCE-PHL'S LA CONFÉRENCE BLEUE ON SUSTAINABILITY SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED

LOOK: CCI France-Philippines holds its inaugural sustainability conference, "La Conférence Bleue," on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, at the Ascott Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The event brings together leaders, innovators, and advocates to promote sustainable practices within businesses and communities. This conference underscores the chamber's commitment to advancing sustainability in the Filipino-French business landscape.











YUMMIE DINGDING

