Governor warns very unhealthy air quality in Bataan 

Balanga City, Bataan - Governor Joet Garcia has issued a warning that the air quality in this province is marked as "very unhealthy."

The warning was posted on his Facebook account, stating that the air quality in the town of Mariveles, Barrio Luz, and Barangay Lamao in Limay has been marked very unhealthy, while Balanga City was issued an "unhealthy for sensitive groups" warning.

Garcia mentioned that according to the air quality sensors in the aforementioned areas, the size of the particulate matter (PM) is now at 2.5 microns. PM refers to the fine dust particles, while microns measure the size of these particles.

Garcia warned his constituents to avoid going out of the house, especially children, senior citizens and those who have hearts conditions. He also advised that in the event they do need to go out, they should wear KN95 masks.

According to the data by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO Bataan), there has also been a slight increase in sulfur dioxide (SO2) levels.

Garcia assured that the Provincial Government will continue to monitor the quality of air in Bataan to ensure the safety of the Bataeños.