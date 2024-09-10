Airlines seek ‘thorough’ airport reshuffle talks

Local airline operators are urging a comprehensive dialogue with stakeholders regarding the reorganization of terminal assignments at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), under its new operator, New NAIA Infra Corporation (NNIC).

Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific (CEB) emphasized on Tuesday the importance of preparation and coordination before implementing terminal changes.

The budget carrier cited its experience transitioning to Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore, which involved a year of discussions.

“To ensure a seamless transition with minimal disruption to passengers, a thorough consultative process and sufficient preparation time are essential for every terminal transfer,” CEB said.

Similarly, AirAsia Philippines expressed its support for optimizing airport operations but stressed the need for meticulous planning, time-motion studies and adequate lead time.

As the peak travel season approaches, the airline advises passengers to adhere to their current terminal assignments.

Thorough consultation with NNIC

“As we await further thorough consultation with NNIC and other airport stakeholders on the plans to be implemented at the airport, we advise our guests to follow the current terminal assignments as listed on their travel itineraries,” AirAsia said.

For his part, Philippine Airlines president Capt. Stanley Ng echoed the call for collaboration, committing to work with NAIA’s new management to enhance efficiency and improve passenger experience.

“Philippine Airlines will be a strong and active partner, as we — and the 14 million passengers who fly with us annually — have the most at stake in the all-out drive to make Manila’s airport a great Asian hub,” he said.

To address these concerns, the NNIC reassured stakeholders that any changes in terminal assignments will be gradual.

Improvements phased over time

In a statement, the company confirmed that “airport operations will continue as usual” following its takeover on 14 September 2024 and that improvements would be phased over time.

NNIC general manager Angelito Alvarez emphasized that terminal reassignments will be handled carefully and strategically, in close coordination with airline stakeholders.

He reiterated that changes would not be sudden, ensuring minimal disruptions to passengers.

Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista had assured airlines that no abrupt changes will be made and that prior studies and consultation will be undertaken before any change in terminal assignments is effected.

San Miguel Corp. chief Ramon Ang, who leads the NNIC consortium of San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development, Inc., and South Korean airport operator Incheon International Airport Corporation had said that the plan for airlines’ terminal reassignments is meant to improve efficient runway use so that more flights could be accommodated.