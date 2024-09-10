Airlines seek comprehensive terminal reshuffle talks

Local airline operators are urging a comprehensive dialogue with stakeholders regarding the reorganization of terminal assignments at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) under new operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).
In a media statement on Tuesday, Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific (CEB) pointed out the need for thorough preparation and coordination before implementing any terminal changes.
The budget carrier cited its experience transitioning to Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore, which involved a year of discussions.
“To ensure a seamless transition with minimal disruption to passengers, a thorough consultative process and sufficient preparation time are essential for every terminal transfer,” CEB said.
Similarly, AirAsia Philippines expressed its support for optimizing airport operations but stressed the need for meticulous planning, time-motion studies, and adequate lead time, especially as peak season approaches.
"In fully supporting NNIC’s great plans for NIAA, we trust that optimizing airport utilization will benefit everyone involved, especially our passengers who deserve the best experience possible," AirAsia said.
“As we await further thorough consultation with NNIC and other airport stakeholders on the plans to be implemented at the airport, we advise our guests to follow the current terminal assignments as listed on their travel itineraries,” it added.
Philippine Airlines President Capt. Stanley Ng, also called for collaboration commiting to work with NAIA's new management to enhance efficiency and improve the passenger experience.
“Philippine Airlines will be a strong and active partner, as we – and the 14 million passengers who fly with us annually – have the most at stake in the all-out drive to make Manila’s airport a great Asian hub,” he said.
To address these concerns, NNIC reassured stakeholders that any changes in terminal assignments will be gradual.
The company confirmed, in a separate statement, that “airport operations will continue as usual” following its takeover and that improvements would be phased over time.
Speaking at a forum hosted by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines on Monday, NNIC General Manager Angelito Alvarez said terminal reassignments will be handled carefully and strategically, with close coordination with airline stakeholders.
He reiterated that changes would not be sudden to ensure minimal disruptions to passengers.