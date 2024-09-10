Airlines seek comprehensive terminal reshuffle talks

Local airline operators are urging a comprehensive dialogue with stakeholders regarding the reorganization of terminal assignments at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) under new operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).

In a media statement on Tuesday, Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific (CEB) pointed out the need for thorough preparation and coordination before implementing any terminal changes.

The budget carrier cited its experience transitioning to Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore, which involved a year of discussions.

“To ensure a seamless transition with minimal disruption to passengers, a thorough consultative process and sufficient preparation time are essential for every terminal transfer,” CEB said.

Similarly, AirAsia Philippines expressed its support for optimizing airport operations but stressed the need for meticulous planning, time-motion studies, and adequate lead time, especially as peak season approaches.

"In fully supporting NNIC’s great plans for NIAA, we trust that optimizing airport utilization will benefit everyone involved, especially our passengers who deserve the best experience possible," AirAsia said.

“As we await further thorough consultation with NNIC and other airport stakeholders on the plans to be implemented at the airport, we advise our guests to follow the current terminal assignments as listed on their travel itineraries,” it added.