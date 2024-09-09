NNIC to take over NAIA on 14 September

The NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) will take on the operations and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on 14 September, 2024.

San Miguel Corp. Chairman Ramon S. Ang commented on the transition during an Economic Journalists of the Philippines (EJAP) Aviation Forum, saying, “It’s an exciting time because we are about to make history. We can begin the work of modernizing our airport and giving the Filipino people a world-class facility they deserve."

“We have no doubt these SMC-implemented projects, once completed, will conform with the comfortable, accessible, safe, secure, and affordable parameters we instituted in DOTr – that is, our transport infrastructures will provide comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable and affordable travel experience,” Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said.

He added that NAIA’s transformation is dependent on San Miguel Corp.’s success with other Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

“In seeking excellence, they provide a realistic template for superior and effective government service. This provides a high level of comfort knowing San Miguel can do that job…and do it well,” he said.

Once completed, the NAIA transformation is expected to increase the airport’s capacity from 35 million to 62 million passengers and raise air traffic movement from 40 to 48 movements per hour.

The project is projected to generate P900 billion in revenue over the concession period and create at least 58,000 jobs for Filipinos, according to Sec. Bautista.