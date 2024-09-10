Air France to launch Manila-Paris direct flights starting 8 December

Air France will begin offering direct flights between Manila and Paris starting 8 December 2024, with three weekly flights scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The new route is expected to enhance trade and tourism ties between the Philippines and France, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Air France KLM General Manager for Southeast Asia and Oceania, Femke Kroese, shared that flights will be available for booking as early as 10 September. Promotional fares will also be introduced to make the journey more accessible for Filipino travelers. "These will be night flights so you will arrive in Paris in the morning, ready to explore the city for the entire day," Kroese added.

In anticipation of increased demand, the French Embassy has committed to enhancing its visa processing capacity. French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel noted that the direct flights have been long requested by many travelers, and they will work to ensure the route’s success.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has also signed a memorandum of understanding with French authorities, focusing on improving aviation safety and efficiency. This cooperation comes ahead of a scheduled audit of Manila's main airport in early 2025.