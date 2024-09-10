FRENCH AMBASSADOR HIGHLIGHTS FRANCE-PHL PARTNERSHIP IN CLIMATE ACTION

French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel delivered a speech during the La Conférence Bleue of the CCI France Philippines at the Ascott BGC in Taguig City, on 10 September 2024.

In her speech, Fontanel emphasized the strong partnership between France and the Philippines in addressing climate change and promoting sustainability, which is rooted in historical cooperation such as the 2015 Manila Call to Action on Climate Change.

The French Development Agency (AFD) and other French institutions have actively supported the Philippines in these efforts, including through policy loans and technical assistance.

The upcoming United Nations Conference on Oceans in Nice, hosted by France, will focus on enhancing international law, financing, and knowledge-sharing for ocean protection, with the Philippines playing a significant role.

Additionally, the Blue Nations Initiative—a partnership between France and the Philippines—will further address maritime security, the blue economy, and ocean biodiversity.

The French Ambassador also highlighted ongoing collaborations with Filipino authorities and private sector involvement, particularly in the blue economy.