Abalos, Marbil do not solicit help or monetary assistance — Bernardo

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil did not solicit or request monetary assistance or favors in pursuing dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.
This was stated by National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Alberto Bernardo, who supported the two officials by stating he did not see any irregularity in accepting offers from private individuals, as it is legal and allowed in court.
“Legal na legal. . . alam nyo nasa rules of court (Rule 113) kasi yan na pwede mag-request ng assistance sa private individual,” he told Daily Tribune at the sidelines of the NAPOLCOM’s 58th founding anniversary celebration on Monday.
He cited as an example the government’s execution of an arrest warrant on Quiboloy, which involved seeking private assistance.
Regarding Mayor Guo, Bernardo said that a private individual offered resources to aid in capturing the fugitive.
“Kundi naman kasi aarestuhin si (Alice) Guo, hindi naman lalapit ang mga private sector para tumulong, kasi nga may binigay na taning, pag di nasundo ng 1 a.m. ay pawawalan nila (Indonesian government) yun, kaya time is of the essence talaga,” he pointed out.
Bernardo described this move as a demonstration of high patriotism from the private sector.
“At ito naman si SILG (Abalos) si Chief PNP (Marbil) were just only practicing what is allowed in the rules of court,” he stressed.
Addressing concerns about laws prohibiting public officials from receiving or entertaining solicitations or favors, Bernardo, a lawyer, maintained that it is allowed under the rules of court.
“Di naman sa kapakinabangan ni Secretary (Abalos) yun eh, kumbaga nasa rules of court, yung police official can summon any individual for the purpose of the (furtherance) of a warrant of arrest, kaya ito naman ay ginamit para kay Alice Guo,” he said.
This is the second time the government has faced criticism for accepting such offers.
Initially, it was for the P10 million reward offered by Abalos for information leading to Quiboloy’s arrest.
This was followed by another offer – a private jet to bring Guo back to Philippine authorities.
Both the mayor and the evangelist are now in police's custody.
Quiboloy’s counsel argued that such offers could imply a “favor in return” from the private individual.
“Hindi naman nag-solicit eh, wala naman syang hiling, in fact sa rules of court, sa Rule 113, pwede niyang i-summon kung sino ang makakatulong din, . . eto di naman sila sinu-summon, nagkusa, kagaya nyan nahuli ung isa, bago sumuko ung lima, kaya patunay, malaking bagay ung ganung incentives na may mga. . tao kasi na kailangang lumikas ng kanilang mga tirahan, hindi na sila makakapagtrabaho sa dati nila trabahuan, kaya sila siguro yung mga ganyang tulong sa kanila ay makakapag-adjust din… kaya hindi pupunta sa gobyerno yun, pupunta sa private sector din yun, private to private actually yung kasunduan don,” said the NAPOLCOM Vice Chair.
Bernardo also revealed that the P10 million reward Abalos offered was matched by Quiboloy's camp, which offered double that for information on the private individual who provided Abalos with the reward money.
Asked if he could name the donor, Bernardo said "May threats (the donor) P20M ang KOJC offer (who could provide info on the giver of reward money for Quiboloy's whereabouts) kaya walang disclosure," Bernardo said.