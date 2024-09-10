Abalos, Marbil do not solicit help or monetary assistance — Bernardo

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil did not solicit or request monetary assistance or favors in pursuing dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

This was stated by National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Alberto Bernardo, who supported the two officials by stating he did not see any irregularity in accepting offers from private individuals, as it is legal and allowed in court.

“Legal na legal. . . alam nyo nasa rules of court (Rule 113) kasi yan na pwede mag-request ng assistance sa private individual,” he told Daily Tribune at the sidelines of the NAPOLCOM’s 58th founding anniversary celebration on Monday.

He cited as an example the government’s execution of an arrest warrant on Quiboloy, which involved seeking private assistance.

Regarding Mayor Guo, Bernardo said that a private individual offered resources to aid in capturing the fugitive.

“Kundi naman kasi aarestuhin si (Alice) Guo, hindi naman lalapit ang mga private sector para tumulong, kasi nga may binigay na taning, pag di nasundo ng 1 a.m. ay pawawalan nila (Indonesian government) yun, kaya time is of the essence talaga,” he pointed out.

Bernardo described this move as a demonstration of high patriotism from the private sector.

“At ito naman si SILG (Abalos) si Chief PNP (Marbil) were just only practicing what is allowed in the rules of court,” he stressed.

Addressing concerns about laws prohibiting public officials from receiving or entertaining solicitations or favors, Bernardo, a lawyer, maintained that it is allowed under the rules of court.

“Di naman sa kapakinabangan ni Secretary (Abalos) yun eh, kumbaga nasa rules of court, yung police official can summon any individual for the purpose of the (furtherance) of a warrant of arrest, kaya ito naman ay ginamit para kay Alice Guo,” he said.