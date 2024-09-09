VCT acquires 2 new mobile harbor cranes

In a bid to further enhance its operational capability in the Visayas, the cargo handling facility of the Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) in Iloilo City, Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), has acquired two new ESP.5 Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes (MHC).

In a statement on Monday, ICTSI said the modern port equipment, the largest and first of their kind on the island of Panay, will elevate the standard of port operations in the region.

The said cranes each have a maximum reach of 46 meters and a top lifting capacity of 100 tons, designed to operate on standard class vessels, enabling VCT to handle the increasing volume of containerized, bulk, general and project cargo in Panay and Region 6.

Further, the company said the introduction of these equipment classes will also streamline the terminal’s operation, resulting in faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks, as well as better overall port efficiency and safety.

“These cranes are game changers for the Visayas market. We are excited to integrate them into our operations after five months since VCT started commercial operations at the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex,” Timothee Jeannin, VCT executive director, highlighted.

Further, he added that their commitment to providing world-class service to the Visayas market goes beyond investing in equipment as they are also investing in its workers.

“We sent VCT personnel to train at the Manila International Container Terminal and South Pacific International Container Terminal in Papua New Guinea on crane operation and maintenance to ensure we maximize the use of the equipment,” he added.

For his part, Gareth Scott, ICTSI equipment procurement and commissioning director, stated: “We monitored the production of these cranes from the first day since we ordered them, ensuring that they are made according to our specifications.”

However, the ICTSI said it would take a couple of weeks for the MHCs to be fully commissioned.

Apart from this, other ongoing developments in VCT include dredging along the terminal’s berths to increase depth capacity in preparation for the arrival of larger ships; further rehabilitation of container yards; improvement of engineering facilities; and greening and development of multipurpose and recreation spaces for employees.